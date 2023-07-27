Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry and mayoral candidate Tom Didier participate in a town hall hosted by The League July 27, 2023.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — On Thursday, The League for the Blind & Disabled hosted a mayoral town hall to discuss accessibility for people with disabilities in Fort Wayne.

Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry and mayoral candidate Tom Didier both attended the town hall.

Following the town hall, Mayor Henry issued a statement regarding the event:

I want to thank The League for hosting our first candidate forum this evening. From housing to transportation, economic advancement to accessible media, I am committed to making Fort Wayne an inclusive community for all including our friends and neighbors with disabilities. We have made tremendous strides, but tonight was a reminder that our City still has a long way to go. As Mayor, I am ready to address those challenges as we continue to move Fort Wayne forward together. Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry

The town hall covered topics regarding accessibility to transportation, housing, economic advancement, infrastructure, and public information.

“I really feel compelled to want to take a bigger role and a bigger part in helping this particular genre of people,” said Didier, who has a son diagnosed with autism. “It really is important to me.”

Didier said he wants to see more collaboration between the City of Fort Wayne, Allen County and the State of Indiana when it comes to providing accessibility for people with disabilities.

The League’s director of the Inclusion Institute, Luke Labas, said the town hall marks the first time two people running for mayor discussed issues regarding accessibility in a town hall setting.

“This town hall will help voters with disabilities be more informed about their decisions at the ballot box,” Labas said.

The election will be held Nov. 7, 2023.