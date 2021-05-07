Fort Wayne Councilman Tom Didier announces mayoral bid

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Republican Fort Wayne Councilman Tom Didier is running for mayor.

The 3rd District City Councilman announced his intention to seek the Fort Wayne mayor’s office in a news conferenced Friday at the Fort Wayne Professional Firefighters Local 124 Hall.

Didier was joined by his wife Mary, his daughters Paige and Lauren, grandson Colton and friends and family for the announcement.

Didier was elected to his first term on City Council in 2003 to serve Fort Wayne City Council’s 3rd District. He served as President of Council in 2008, 2013, 2017 and 2020.

Didier said his focus to to make “Fort Wayne a prime destination for increased jobs and tourism revenue,” by improving Interstate 69, parks and museums.