FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Following Tuesday’s primary election, only two candidates remain to vie for the seat left open by Fort Wayne City Councilman Jason Arp.

Scott Myers won the Republican nomination with 56% of the vote, and Patti Hays won the Democratic nomination with 81% of the vote.

Scott Myers

Patti Hays

Councilman Arp left the seat open following his announcement to run for mayor of Fort Wayne.