Fort Wayne City Clerk announces run for state Treasurer

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne City Clerk Lana Keesling will seek the Republican nomination for Indiana State Treasurer in 2022.

Lana Keesling

Keesling announced her intentions in a news release Tuesday afternoon.

Keesling was elected City Clerk in 2015 and re-elected in 2019. She replaced Sandy Kennedy, who resigned from the office in October after an undercover video was released that appeared to show her electioneering in the office.

Keesling said in her news release that she has “turned the finances of the department around” since taking over the office.

“We don’t need big government solutions to improve the lives of Hoosiers,” said Keesling. “We need qualified, conservative checks on politicians to do the work and connect people to opportunity.”

Keesling is the Vice Chair of the Allen County Republican Party, Past President of the Allen County Republican Women’s Group and a member of the Downtown GOP Club. She was endorsed by Right to Life of Northeast Indiana in her two campaigns for City Clerk. Keesling is also a graduate of the Richard G. Lugar Excellence in Public Service program.

Allen County Republican Party Chairman Steve Shine said Keesling’s credentials for State Treasurer are “impeccable.”