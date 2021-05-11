Food truck owner launches campaign for Fort Wayne mayor

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Local food truck owner Eddie Ribel is running for Fort Wayne mayor.

Ribel, operator of the “Street Chef” food truck, made the announcement Tuesday afternoon. His campaign slogan: “bringing the city back to the people.”

Ribel said, if elected, he’d work to achieve higher pay for Fort Wayne police and firefighters, solve the city’s homeless problem, and improve downtown development. He also plans to address violent crime in the city, and roll out COVID-19 vaccines to children.

Ribel will run as a Republican, he said. Another Republican, Fort Wayne City Councilman Tom Didier, has already announced plans to run for the mayor’s office.

Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry, a Democrat, is still weighing whether to seek an unprecedented 5th term.

The election to name a Fort Wayne mayor takes place in 2023.