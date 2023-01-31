FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Eddie Ribel, owner of the Street Chef food truck in Fort Wayne, has filed to run for mayor.

Ribel just after filing for mayor at the Rosseau Center.

Ribel joins a crowded field of Republicans vying for candidacy, Councilmembers Jason Arp and Tom Didier.

Ribel himself can also be found at City Council meetings, but as an observer, often giving public comment after the sessions.

Ribel will focus on 11 major issues as outlined in a statement he sent Wane 15, and his slogan is “Bringing the City Back to the People.”