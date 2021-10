FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Even with no election this November, Allen County Republicans still gathered Friday night for their annual Reagan Bean Dinner.

Florida Senator Rick Scott (R) was the keynote speaker at Ceruti’s on Illinois Road.

He also headlined a VIP event at Summit Grill before the dinner.

Numerous elected officials and more than 400 Republicans attended – which Allen County Republican Chair Steve Shine said was a sell out.

The Indiana primary is May 3rd.