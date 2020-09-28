Federal judge rejects changes to Ohio ballot signature rules

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A federal judge has ruled that a signature-matching requirement for ballots and ballot applications in Ohio are burdensome to voters but that changing the process so close to the election could be what he called “damaging.”

U.S. District Judge Michael H. Watson sided with Republican Secretary of State Frank LaRose when he ruled that LaRose’s July directive ensures integrity in the state’s election procedures.

The ruling is the latest back-and-forth between LaRose and voting rights advocates in the presidential battleground state as procedures for election safety and mail-in voting endure as a point of contention while the nation prepares to vote amid a pandemic.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.