Facing GOP primary, Ohio’s DeWine feels ‘very, very good’

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Republican Gov. Mike DeWine says he is accustomed to facing primary opponents and he feels “very, very good” about his chances of reelection next year despite a growing field of challengers.

DeWine’s remarks came a day after former GOP U.S. Rep. Jim Renacci announced his gubernatorial candidacy.

Joe Blystone, a Canal Winchester farmer, also is working to build grassroots support for his long-shot primary challenge to DeWine.

FILE – In this Nov. 18, 2020 file photo, Republican Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine talks about data on Ohio’s coronavirus cases during a news briefing in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Andrew Welsh-Huggins, File)

FILE – Rep. Jim Renacci, R-Ohio, gives an interview at the Church of the Nazarene Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018, in Wadsworth, Ohio. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane, file)

Other Republicans are still weighing bids, as well.

DeWine disputed Renacci’s suggestion his virus response prioritized “fear over freedom.”

He said it was informed, collaborative and careful and saved lives.