Ex-Congressman Rokita joins Indiana attorney general race

FILE- In this Aug. 9, 2017, file photo, former Indiana Rep. Todd Rokita speaks during a news conference outside of the Indiana Statehouse in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Former U.S. Rep. Todd Rokita has entered the Indiana attorney general’s race. Rokita said Wednesday that he will challenge embattled Attorney General Curtis Hill because his fellow Republican has been “wounded” by allegations he drunkenly groped a state lawmaker and three other women at a party.

Rokita’s entrance comes after the state Supreme Court ordered a 30-day law license suspension for Hill over the groping allegations.

Hill has denied doing anything wrong. Rokita says he’s seeking the GOP nomination to help Republicans keep the statewide post in November.

