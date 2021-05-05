Former Greater Fort Wayne head to run for Indiana governor

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Eric Doden, the former CEO of Greater Fort Wayne Inc., is running for Indiana governor.

Doden on Thursday announced the formation of a campaign committee to run for Indiana Governor as a Republican in 2024. The Butler native cited his passion for restoring and growing “Indiana Main Streets.”

Doden served in the Pence Administration as President of the Indiana Economic Development Corporation, where he spearheaded the state’s Regional Cities Initiative. He also served as CEO of Greater Fort Wayne, Inc.

Doden currently heads Domo Development.

“I have spent the last decade focused on tackling Indiana’s greatest challenges and implementing conservative solutions that get real results for the people of Indiana,” Doden said. “As a husband, father and Hoosier who is passionate about restoring excellence to our communities, I believe that our brightest days are ahead. While the political class tells us that they are solving our biggest problems, people tell me it often feels like they are more worried about keeping their office, or their next political career move, than improving our lives. A few political insiders will say that I am too bold or too direct for their taste. Many leaders who know me well have encouraged me to bring my authentic, bold, no-nonsense approach to the Indiana Governor’s race.”

Doden said he will “embark on a listening tour” across all 92 counties leading up to 2024.