(WANE) — Another Hoosier has thrown their hat into the ring for the upcoming Indiana gubernatorial race.

On Friday, Donald Rainwater declared he will run for the governor of Indiana in 2024 as a Libertarian.

Rainwater also served as the Libertarian candidate during the 2020 gubernatorial race.

Some of the issues Rainwater said he will focus on during his campaign include education, tax and administrative reform.

Rainwater also believes in smaller government and lower taxes.

“We need to get the government out of people’s way and let them control their own lives,” Rainwater said.

With his announcement, there are now four candidates vying for the role of Indiana’s governor, with Rainwater joining current U.S. Senator Mike Braun, Indiana Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, and businessman Eric Doden.

Rainwater is a lifelong Hoosier who has spent the last 20 years as a software engineer.