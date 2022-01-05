Democrats running for Ohio governor pick their running mates

Democratic candidates for Ohio governor John Cranley and Nan Whaley are shown. (Twitter)

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Ohio Democrat John Cranley has picked veteran state lawmaker Teresa Fedor to join his bid for the governor’s office.

Meanwhile, former Dayton mayor Nan Whaley has tapped Cuyahoga County Council member Cheryl Stephens to be her running mate in her bid for governor.

Fedor has served in the state legislature since 2002 while Stephens is a newcomer to state politics.

The dueling announcements come with four months to go before the May primary election.

Ohio Republican Gov. Mike DeWine also expects to face a primary challenge from former congressman Jim Renacci and farmer Joe Blystone.