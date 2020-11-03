Democrats looking to chip into GOP’s Indiana dominance

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Election Day has gotten underway in Indiana, with polls now open across the state after Hoosiers cast a record number of early ballots.
Polling places opened at 6 a.m. in the Eastern time zone, which covers all but northwestern and southwestern Indiana.
Polling sites in those areas, which are in the Central time zone, opened an hour later.
Lines of voters formed at some polling places in Indianapolis and its suburbs before the doors to those sites opened.
Indiana polling sites will remain open until 6 p.m. local time.
A record 1.7 million Indiana voters cast ballots ahead of Election Day as coronavirus health concerns prompted more use of mail-in ballots and early voting sites.
