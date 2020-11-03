Democrats looking to chip into GOP’s Indiana dominance

Indiana Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb participates in the Indiana Gubernatorial debate with Democrat Woody Myers and Libertarian Donald Rainwater, Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, in Indianapolis. The candidates were in separate studios to allow for social distancing guidelines. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Election Day has gotten underway in Indiana, with polls now open across the state after Hoosiers cast a record number of early ballots.

Polling places opened at 6 a.m. in the Eastern time zone, which covers all but northwestern and southwestern Indiana.

Polling sites in those areas, which are in the Central time zone, opened an hour later.

FILE – In this Sept. 16, 2020 file photo, Republican attorney general candidate Todd Rokita speaks during a news conference in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)

Lines of voters formed at some polling places in Indianapolis and its suburbs before the doors to those sites opened.

Indiana polling sites will remain open until 6 p.m. local time.

A record 1.7 million Indiana voters cast ballots ahead of Election Day as coronavirus health concerns prompted more use of mail-in ballots and early voting sites.

