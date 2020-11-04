Democratic Party Chair shares expectations for election night

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Allen County’s Democratic Party Chair, Misti Meehan, said 2020 is a tough year to predict election results.

“We have no precedents to go on. This is a very unique year,” said Meehan. “There was record turnout this year… So I think it’s anybody’s race, all the way up and down the ticket.”

While she’s interested in all of the races, she’s most intrigued by the battle between Democrat Kyle Miller and incumbent Republican Martin Carbaugh for the House of Representatives race in the 81st district.

“I am looking to see what’s going to happen there that was deemed a toss up,” said Meehan. “I know Kyle has been out going to doors, raising the money and doing everything he’s supposed to be doing. So I’d like to see how that one comes out.”

From a presidential level, Meehan thinks Joe Biden would be the best candidate to get the country “back on track” with the coronavirus pandemic. She said one of the biggest problems is that the United States lacks leadership.

“I mean it is absolutely ridiculous that we have over a million people who have died from this pandemic,” said Meehan.

Meehan said regardless of the results of any election Tuesday night, the Democratic party should be proud of themselves for all they have accomplished throughout their campaigns.

“We have been out, registering voters and knocking doors and doing all the things and adapting all of these campaigns to a pandemic,” said Meehan. “I could not be more proud of every single one of our candidates for the manner in which they’ve adapted to these unprecedented times.”

Typically, Democrats would gather at the Democratic Headquarters for a watch party, however to stay safe with COVID-19, the party for this year’s election is virtual.

WANE15 will have reaction from the democratic party later Tuesday night as more results come in.