Democrat Kyle Miller launches campaign for new State House Seat

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After losing twice for a state house seat, a Fort Wayne native is trying again.

Democrat Kyle Miller announced his bid for Indiana State Representative for District 82 at Deer Park Irish Pub in front of a crowd of supporters.

He previously ran twice in 2018 and 2020 but narrowly lost to Republican Martin Carbaugh. After the most recent redistricting, he and Carbaugh will now be in different districts.

“I think that it largely comes down to making sure families have what they need to thrive. Whether that’s paid family and medical leave, whether that’s driving down the cost of prescription healthcare or driving down the cost of childcare. Families just want to know that they’re going to be protected and able to thrive in our community, and I think those are the things that were pushing in this campaign,” Miller said.

The primary election is May 3, 2022.

For more information on Miller, visit his campaign’s website.