FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A Fort Wayne Democrat is launching a campaign to become the next 3rd District Congressman.

Phil Goss will host two launch events over the Memorial Day holiday weekend.

Goss will be appearing at Auburn Brewing Company from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM on Saturday, May 27, before joining the Huntington County Democratic Party for a launch event on Sunday, May 28th from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM.

“It’s a very exciting time for the Third District,” said campaign manager John Stephens. “Phil

Goss is the best candidate I have seen run in the Third District since Jill Long-Thompson.”

The Goss campaign will wrap up the inaugural weekend of events by marching in the

Waynedale Parade in Fort Wayne, where his vintage Chevy C/10 will be on display.

“It is time that our district has the right representation,” said Phil Goss. “I look forward to talking

to voters from all walks of life this weekend, and throughout the campaign.”

According to campaign manager Stephens, Goss is currently the president of Perla Brewery, and manages his family farm in Fort Wayne. His past government service was with the state department in Poland, helping to facilitate international adoptions, but he has never held elected office.



