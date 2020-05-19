Deadline to request mail-in ballot looms; early voting begins next week

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Allen County voters have until Thursday to request a mail-in ballot for the upcoming primary election.

The Allen County Election Board said Tuesday that more than 33,000 Allen County voters had requested mailed absentee ballots for the June 2 election. More than 19,000 have already been returned.

Voters have until 11:59 p.m. Thursday to request a mail-in ballot. All mailed ballots must be received in the Election Board office by noon, Tuesday, June 2, in order to be counted.

Applications can be accepted by mail, fax, email and online at www.indianavoters.com.

Voters who wish to vote in person can do so early at the Grand Wayne Center at 120 W. Jefferson Blvd. on Monday, May 26-29 from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m., Saturday, May 30 from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m., and Monday, June 1 from 8 a.m. until noon.

There will be 25 polling locations on Election Day, June 2. Voters will receive post cards with their polling location.

The election board said voters will be provided with a glove to use as they move through the voting process. They will be able to sign the Poll Pad and vote on the voting machine using the glove. Hand sanitizer will also be available.