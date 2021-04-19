Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley says she’s running for Ohio governor

FILE—In this Dec. 19, 2019 file photo, Dayton mayor Nan Whaley talks in her office in Dayton, Ohio. Whaley announced Monday April 19, 2021, she will try to unseat Ohio’s Republican governor after her effort to work with him on gun reforms in the aftermath of a mass shooting in her city stalled. (AP Photo/Daniel Sewell, File)

CINCINNATI (AP) — Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley says she will try to unseat Ohio’s Republican governor after her effort to work with him on gun reforms in the aftermath of a mass shooting in her city stalled.

It is the second time the 45-year-old Democrat will try to make Ohio history by becoming the first female major-party governor nominee.

Her decision had been expected after she announced in early January she wouldn’t seek a third term as mayor. She also considered a run next year for the U.S. Senate seat coming open in Ohio. Whaley has criticized GOP Gov. Mike DeWine for signing gun lobby-backed legislation this year after gun reform efforts failed in the state Legislature.