Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley says she’s running for Ohio governor

CINCINNATI (AP) — Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley says she will try to unseat Ohio’s Republican governor after her effort to work with him on gun reforms in the aftermath of a mass shooting in her city stalled.
It is the second time the 45-year-old Democrat will try to make Ohio history by becoming the first female major-party governor nominee.
Her decision had been expected after she announced in early January she wouldn’t seek a third term as mayor. She also considered a run next year for the U.S. Senate seat coming open in Ohio. Whaley has criticized GOP Gov. Mike DeWine for signing gun lobby-backed legislation this year after gun reform efforts failed in the state Legislature.