FORT WAYNE, IND. (WANE) — In the race to replace Rep. Jim Banks (IN-3), Wendy Davis had the most cash on hand, according to reports filed with the Federal Election Commission.

The campaign filings were due June 30.

The filings seemed to confirm the conventional wisdom that the May 2024 Republican primary is going to be crowded and expensive.

Davis, the former Allen County judge, reported $431,261.17 raised, $101,916.21 dispersed, leaving $329,344.96 on hand.

When looking at cash on hand, former Congressman Marlin Stutzman was next with $253,651.75 raised, only $10,134.63 spent and $243,517.12 still available.

State Sen. Andy Zay raised and spent more than Stutzman, reporting $330,076.57 raised, $108,787.98 dispersed and $221,288.59 on hand.

Phil Goss was the only Democratic candidate to file, showing $106,806.85 raised, $42,257.65 dispersed and $64,549.20 on hand.

Reports from the entire field can be found at fec.gov.

Also Monday, a new Republican candidate entered the race, to bring the total to eight.

Scott Wise, 56, announced his launch with an email to media across the district.

“For nearly 20 years, Scott has worked for Warner Electric in Columbia City, IN performing roles of increasing responsibility. Additionally, Scott has served on the Whitley County Council, the Columbia City Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, the Weatherhead Federal Credit Union Board of Directors, and has donated time to many organizations, and youth sports teams,” it read in part.

Learn more at wise4congress.com.

Republican Chandler Likes, who was still listed on the FEC website, withdrew from the race in April.