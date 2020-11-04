Counting continues the day after Election Day

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Voting continues on Wednesday, the day after Election Day. Not all votes have been counted yet in Allen County.

The Election Board wrapped up counting Tuesday evening between 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. Counting continues at Memorial Coliseum around 8 a.m. Wednesday morning. In person votes and Election Day votes were counted last night. The Election Board began counting mail in ballots Tuesday evening but did not finish, which will continue Wednesday morning.

Voting on Election Day went smoothly for voters. The only issues that were reported were technical issues but were handled quickly.

WANE 15’s Chris Darby gave an inside look of Memorial Coliseum and how votes are counted for the election.