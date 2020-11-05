Counties see higher voter turnout, early voting in 2020 election

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Over half of all registered voters in Northeast Indiana participated in the 2020 elections.

Whitley County is one of several counties in the area reporting record voter turnout for the latest presidential election. Whitley was among the highest in voter turnout for the 2016 election where President Donald Trump was up against former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. In that election, Whitley County saw around 70 percent turnout but they are reporting 74.6 percent turnout for the 2020 election. Whitley County Clerk of Courts Cindy Doolittle said more voter means a more accurate representation of what the people want.

“You know, there’s so much going on in the world right now and I think it’s good that people are looking at it and they’re exercising their right to vote,” said Doolittle. “The more people that come out, then that even helps with the local races.”

Allen County also saw records numbers with 63.59 percent of voters casting ballots in 2020 versus 54.5 percent reported in 2016. Allen County Director of Elections Beth Dlug said the biggest change between the elections was the number of people voting early.

“I had somewhere in my mind expected we would maybe get 80,000 the mail and early voting and so that was unexpected to get over 100,000 people,” said Dlug. “We’re not used to seeing that kind of participation day in, day out both on the mail level and on the in-person voting level so it was a challenge.”

The trend also continued in Wells County. Clerk of Courts Beth Davis believes the presidential election energized voters to have their say while the pandemic pushed people to get to the polls early. As far as how these changes could impact future elections, Davis said people may be more likely to vote early.

“I think more and more people are going to start coming in early and voting early and I think it’s all because they don’t want to lose their chance in case, for some reason, they can’t get out,” said Davis.

According to Davis, there was initially some concern over finding enough volunteers to work the polls in Wells County for their four early voting locations as well as their Election Day locations but as the start of the election neared they began seeing more people step up to work the polls.

“This is the first election I’ve ever been with more polls workers than what I had spots for,” said Davis. “We had a lot of substitutes if we needed them.”

Allen County saw a surge in first-time poll workers. Dlug said the response from those workers was overwhelmingly positive, with some even considering volunteering again next year.

“That is something that we’ve gotten from this that is really exciting,” said Dlug. “A lot of people said, hey, I’ll help out with this election, I know you need help, and they were really excited to help and really excited to come back.”

2020 Voter Turnout by County:

NORTHEAST INDIANA:

Adams – 72.88%

Allen – 63.59%

Blackford – 65.8%

Dekalb – 67.32%

Grant – 55.19%

Huntington – 71.01%

Jay – 68.16%

Kosciusko – 66.35%

LaGrange – Unknown

Noble – 65.04%

Steuben – 66.49%

Wabash – 69.2%

Wells – 74.8%

Whitley – 74.16%

NORTHWEST OHIO: