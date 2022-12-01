COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WANE) — In July, Columbia City Mayor Ryan Daniel announced he will be seeking a fourth term as the city’s mayor.

Daniel first took office in 2012.

“Our work hasn’t stopped since we hit the ground in 2012,” Daniel said. “Our community has energy, growth and a focus on the future. I’m so honored to get to serve our city and hope that our administration’s results have earned another four years of service to our residents.”

Daniel launched a website supporting the campaign.

Columbia City’s next city election will be held in 2023.