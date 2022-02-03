Chief deputy making run for Allen County prosecutor

Your Local Election HQ
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The chief deputy of the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office has filed as a candidate for county prosecutor.

Michael McAlexander, who has long served as Prosecutor Karen Richards’ right hand, filed his candidacy on Wednesday. He’ll run as a Republican.

No Democrats have filed to seek the office. The deadline to file is Friday.

Richards has served as Allen County prosecutor since 2003. It’s currently unclear if she’ll seek re-election.

WANE 15 has reached out to both Richards and McAlexander for a comment.

