DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE)– Incumbent David Cserep has been ousted in his bid to remain DeKalb County Sheriff.

Brady Thomas defeated Cserep by more than 1200 votes. According to Thomas’ campaign website, the Marine Corps Veteran started working as a detective for the DeKalb County Sheriff’s department in 2016.

Cserep has held the position of Sherriff for the past three years, and under his leadership, the Sherriff’s Department has given back over $1 million to the county budget and has received 100% financial accountability for the State Board of Accounts in spending, according to KPC news.

There was no Democrat candidate that ran in the primary election. However, a Democrat candidate could be fielded to run against Thomas in the general election.