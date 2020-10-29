Chairman of Election Board gives update on voter turnout

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Election Day is just five days away and voters are showing up early to the polls in record numbers across the country and in Allen County.

As of Wednesday night, nearly 50,000 voters have voted in person. 31,000 of the 36,000 absentee ballots have been received by voting officials in Allen County. Those numbers are expected to increase with early voting available Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Monday leading up to Election Day which is Tuesday, November 3.

WANE 15’s Breann Boswell spoke with Tom Hardin, Chairman of the Election Board in Allen County, and he states that wait times have varied for the four satellite voting locations as well as at Memorial Coliseum. At the Rousseau Centre downtown voters have been able to vote without waiting. At the other locations (Indiana Wesleyan University, Public Safety Academy, and Salomon Farm Park) there have been wait times of approximately 15-30 minutes.

“It’s been orderly and everyone’s been very courteous and we’ve had no problems,” Hardin says.

70 locations are open Election Day this year and Hardin encourages voters to know where their locations are. That can be found at indianavoters.in.gov.

Hardin says officials will begin counting ballots “right away” on Election Day. He says they are hopeful that they will have ballots counted by the end of Election Day.

“That’s optimistic, more than likely we won’t have totals until the end of Wednesday,” Hardin says.

Satellite locations are located at:

Indiana Wesleyan University at 8211 W. Jefferson Blvd.

Public Safety Academy at 7602 Patriot Crossing

Rousseau Centre at 1 East Main St.

Salomon Farm Park at 817 W. Dupont Road

Early voting is also available at the Memorial Coliseum. Voting is open through Friday from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m., Saturday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. and Monday, Nov. 2 from 8 a.m. until noon.

On Election Day, voters can cast their ballot at the voting location assigned to their precinct from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Hardin encourages voters to remember your picture I.D. when you go to vote, as well as your mask.