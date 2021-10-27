Caucus to choose person to fill vacant 3rd District Allen County Council seat

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Now that Allen County Councilman Joel Benz (3rd District) has officially resigned from the county council, the caucus is planning to select his successor.

Five individuals expressed interest in filling the vacant seat for the northern part of Allen County. However, only two of them filled out the necessary paperwork: Lindsay Hannah, who is currently employed at Greater Fort Wayne, and Paul Lagemann, who is currently employed at Clean Fuels National.

“Each of these candidates are highly qualified to serve on the Allen County Council,” said Steve Shine, Allen County Republican Party Chairman.

The caucus will take place at 9 a.m. Saturday at the GOP headquarters. The newly elected councilmember will begin in their new position at the Nov. 18 county council meeting.