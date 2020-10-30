Carbaugh vs Miller: why all the TV ads?

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Why so many TV ads in the race for Indiana House of Representatives District 81?

It’s considered close.

“There is a handful of seats that are really competitive,” says Andrew Downs with the Mike Downs Center for Indiana Politics at Purdue Fort Wayne. “The competitive races get a lot of attention from the state party and they get a lot of assistance from the state party.”

This is the second time Kyle Miller (D) and incumbent Martin Carbaugh (R) have campaigned against each other for the seat. In 2018, Carbaugh won with 10,504 votes to Miller’s 9,069.

In addition to a close race, the makeup of the Indiana House is close to a possible shift.

Republicans hold a 67 to 33 supermajority over the Democrats in the Indiana House. If Democrats manage to gain one seat, that would end the Republican supermajority and give Democrats more legislative bargaining power.

“Suddenly some of those procedural tools are once again available to the Democrats, which means Republicans would be forced to consider Democratic positions on issues,” says Downs. “Theoretically right now, they don’t have to because they’re in the supermajority.”

According to state records, Carbaugh has spent $140,511.04 while Miller has spent $116,501.41.

Carbaugh’s campaign has received $91,0000 from the House Republican Campaign Committee while Miller’s campaign has received $62,000 from the Indiana House Democratic Caucus and another $48,000 from I-PACE, the political action division of the Indiana State Teachers Association.

Election Day is Tuesday, November 3.