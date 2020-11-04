Carbaugh retains Indiana House seat

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Martin Carbaugh will keep his seat in the Indiana House.

The Associated Press has called the District 81 race for Carbaugh with 67 percent of precincts reporting. The Republican incumbent beat Democratic challenger Kyle Miller with 54.1 percent of the vote.

The race was the second time Carbaugh and Miller faced each other for the District 81 seat.

Even with the race called, Carbaugh told WANE 15’s Briana Brownlee he wasn’t celebrating quite yet. Allen County election officials are still counting votes.

“You know, I don’t want to count my chickens before they hatch,” he said.