Buttigieg and Sanders leading Democratic Iowa Caucuses

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Former South Bend Mayor, Pete Buttigieg makes a strong showing in the Iowa caucus.

The Iowa Democratic Party finally released the partial results of Monday’s caucus. These early numbers are with 62 percent of precincts reporting in.

This has been an unorthodox caucus. Some have referred to it as a disaster, debacle , or simply a total mess. However, the Iowa democratic party is still working to get all of the votes counted. The latest numbers show the two front runners are Sen. Bernie Sanders and Indiana’s very own Pete Buttigieg.

Buttigieg is leading with 27 percent of the state’s delegates and Sen. Sanders follows with 25.1 percent.

“This will give a real boost to the campaign, he really needed to do well in Iowa as an upper mid-western guy,” said Political Science Professor Mike Wolf



When it comes to the popular vote, Sanders is leading with 26.9 percent and Buttigieg is close behind with 25 percent. This caucus has been under much scrutiny, with it being a day later and an official winner has not been announced. According to the Iowa Democratic party, the new app had a “coding issues”. The app was meant to speed up the reporting of the caucus results, but instead caused a major delay.

“We hit a stumbling block on the back end of the reporting and data,” said Iowa Democratic Party Chair Troy Price. “We took the steps we thought were necessary, but we found a coding error last night once we discovered some irregularities as the results started to come in.”

Allen County’s Democratic Party Chair Misti Meehan says that people should not be too skeptical of the results.

“They had a paper trail and those were secured, Iowa’s chairman indicated that those have been secured during the duration of the app not working and the phone bank not working,” said Meehan.

Despite not officially being announced as the winner, Monday night, Buttigieg took to twitter claiming victory.

” It looks like he may win and exceed expectations so giving a victory speech is probably good especially for his supporters,”said Wolf. “He had a lot of ground support , he’s raised a lot of money, spent a lot of money and time in Iowa.”

All precincts have yet to be reported, but the democrat party believes all results should be in soon.