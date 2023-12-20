FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Central Indiana businessman and Republican gubernatorial candidate Brad Chambers pointed to another record year of investment landed by the Indiana Economic Development Corporation (IEDC) as proof that he is the job creator among the crowded field of GOP candidates.

The IEDC brought in $28.7 billion in new investments in 2023, breaking the previous record of $22.2 billion set in 2022.

“Indiana is great, but these numbers prove that we can be even better,” Chambers said in a release Wednesday.

In an interview with WANE 15 last week, Chambers doubled down in defense of the LEAP Lebanon Innovation District, the state’s first shovel-ready megasite, which Chambers helped create during his time as Secretary of Commerce.

“That’s bold thinking; that’s confident thinking, it’s betting on Hoosiers,” he said, suggesting if the site had been available sooner, Intel would have located its new semiconductor plant in Indiana instead of Ohio.

“Speed is the new incentive in securing these high-wage jobs that will keep our college kids in Indiana,” he added.

Along with Tippecanoe County objections, the long list of LEAP critics includes the other four candidates for the GOP nomination, who have called it a “top-down” approach and said the plan to pipe water into Lebanon from Lafayette was the IEDC acting as a “stealth government.”

Chambers insisted to WANE 15 the plan was always contingent on an abundant water supply, as assessed by water experts.

“It’s not a water problem. It’s a water transportation conversation,” he said.

WANE 15 also asked Chambers about his current TV ad, which pushes for stronger action against China, not a typical issue for state government.

Chambers cited the need to protect both Hoosier intellectual property and farmland from landing in China’s hands.

“We don’t want folks that don’t share our Hoosier values operating in our state.”

Chambers also said parents have told him they appreciate his idea to curb TikTok.

Chambers will face Sen. Mike Braun, Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, Fort Wayne businessman Eric Doden, and former Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill in the May 7 primary.

Gov. Eric Holcomb cannot run again due to term limits.