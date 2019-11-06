Both Huntington education referendums appear to fail to pass

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) — Huntington County residents appeared to vote no and stop both of the school’s two educational referendums.

At 8:45 p.m. Tuesday, reported vote totals for the project referendum were separated by only 53 votes (4,702 against compared to 4,649 for). If residents indeed voted against the project referendum, Huntington North High School will not be rebuilt at the moment. Huntington County Community School board would not discuss the next steps for the 50-year-old high school.

Residents also voted against the operation referendum, meaning the school corporation will not raise the starting teacher salary. It also means that the district as of now will not add two additional resources officers.

The project referendum was more than a $68 million commitment to taxpayers over the next 17-years to help build a new Huntington North High School. The second was an operating referendum that would have a $1 million increase over the next 8 years to improve incoming teacher pay and security.

The Huntington County Community School Corporations’ next school board meeting is November 11th at 7 p.m.