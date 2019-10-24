Bluffton Mayoral Race: Meet the Candidates

BLUFFTON, Ind. (WANE) — For the first time in two decades Bluffton will have a new mayor in office. Democratic Chuck King and Republican John Whicker are looking to take over for current Mayor Ted Ellis. WANE 15 sat down with both candidates to hear what they will bring to the office if elected.

Background

Both candidates have a history with the town they are hoping to run. Bluffton mayoral candidates Chuck King and John Whicker talk about their backgrounds and personal lives.

Reason for Running

Each candidate has strong reasons for running. Both King and Whicker’s goal is to make Bluffton a better place to live and work.

Downtown Improvement

Bluffton’s downtown has improved over the past few years. Mayoral candidates Chuck King and John Whicker give their thoughts on how to grow development.

Replacing Mayor Ted Ellis

Mayor Ted Ellis has been in office since 1995. Though Chuck King and John Whicker are from different political parties both agree they will sit down with Mayor Ellis if they win.

To learn where to vote and see an example of the ballot in Bluffton click here.