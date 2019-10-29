Auburn mayoral race: Meet the candidates

AUBURN, Ind. (WANE) — For the first time in more than 20 years, Auburn has a contested race for mayor. Not only that, this is the first time a Democrat has run for office in two decades.

Republican Mike Ley and Democrat Sarah Payne are looking for your vote this November. WANE 15 sat down with both candidates to hear what they will bring to the office, if elected.

Background

Both candidates have a history with the town they are hoping to run. Auburn mayoral candidates Mike Ley and Sarah Payne talk about their backgrounds and personal lives.

Success of Auburn

Mayoral candidates answer whether they think the town they love is successful and what they would do to improve it.

First days in office initiatives

If elected, each candidate wants to hit the ground running to help their city. Hear what Mike Ley and Sarah Payne plan to accomplish in their first days in office.

Reason to elect the candidate for mayor

In their own words, Mike Ley and Sarah Payne discuss why residents should vote for them to become mayor.

Replacing Mayor Yoder

Earlier this year, current Mayor Norman Yoder announced he would not seek re-election for the position after 20 years in office. Candidates Mike Ley and Sarah Payne discuss taking over for the long-time mayor.

To learn where to vote and see an example of the ballot in Auburn, click here.