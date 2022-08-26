FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne City Councilman Jason Arp is considering a run for the mayor’s office.

The 4th District representative shared on his Facebook page Friday that he filed to create an exploratory committee for a campaign for mayor of Fort Wayne.

“It begins,” the post said. It included a photo of Arp holding a state election form.

The Fort Wayne mayor’s race is in 2023.

Arp was elected in November 2015. He is currently serving as Council president.

According to his City Council page, Arp is the president of proprietary investment company J. Arp & Company, LLC.

If he files to run for the mayor’s office, Arp would face fellow City Councilman Tom Didier in the Republican primary. Incumbent Tom Henry, a Democrat, is seeking an unprecedented 5th term.