AP reports Republican Jim Banks has won reelection to the U.S. House of Representatives in Indiana’s 3rd Congressional District.

Incumbent Republican Banks faced two opponents– Independent Nathan Gotsch and Democrat Gary Snyder.

Banks issued a statement Tuesday night, saying:

“It has been the honor of my lifetime to spend three terms representing northeast Indiana in the House and I am grateful to the people of Indiana for the opportunity to serve for another term. After the first two years of the Biden presidency and a Speaker-Pelosi controlled House, Hoosiers face runaway inflation, skyrocketing energy costs, a broken border, increasing crime, and a worsening opioid epidemic. There’s a lot of work to be done and I am more determined than ever to fight back against the craziness in Washington. I plan to play a leading role in charting the House Republican agenda next Congress so that I am in the best possible position to champion northeast Indiana’s values and interests and bring much needed relief to those who are struggling.”

Banks was first elected as congressman in 2016. Among the ways he’s involved as a leader, Banks serves in the U.S. Navy Reserve and is also a chairman of the Republican Study Committee.

