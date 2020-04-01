Allen County Republicans postpone Lincoln Day Dinner; Trump Jr. to ‘hopefully’ reschedule

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Allen County Republican Party has postponed its annual Lincoln Day Dinner amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The annual fundraiser was to be held April 23, with Donald Trump, Jr. set to be the keynote speaker.

A new date was not announced. Party Chairman Steve Shine said Wednesday he was hopeful it would be held “later this year,” and added that it could be combined with the local GOP’s annual Reagan Bean Dinner in the fall.

Will the president’s son be there? Shine said he was “hopeful.”

“I know that Donald J. Trump, Jr. was looking forward to visiting Northeast Indiana to show his support for Third District Congressman Jim Banks,” said Shine. “Donald J. Trump, Jr. accepted the invitation to be the keynote speaker at the Lincoln Day Dinner as a result of the friendship and support between the Trump family and Congressman Banks. Both Congressman Banks and myself are hopeful that Donald J. Trump, Jr. will be able to be with us during the Fall campaign.”