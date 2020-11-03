Allen County leaders ready for election day

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The election season brought out early voting like we’ve never seen it. Past early voting records were crushed. Now, the election board sets its sights on Election Day Tuesday.

About 40 percent of Allen County’s registered voters came out to the polls compared to the usual 20 percent of the past. That’s over 100,000 early voters with 72,953 voting in person and 32,577 sending mail in ballots.

“Just the sheer volume,” said Beth Dlug, director of the Allen County Election Board. “This is unprecedented, the amount of early voting. We definitely will have more people that vote before election day than people who vote on election day and that’s completely different than we’ve ever had.”

Allen County Republican Party Chair Steve Shine said they’re impressed with Republican voter turn out so far.

“Traditionally, it’s usually assumed that the Republicans go out on Election Day rather than early voting,” he said. “So if we have this great base of Republican voters already having voted, we’re expecting even greater things on election day to propel us into a victorious mode.”

He said their base is motivated.

“They’re fed up with things that are going on in the country right now, the civil unrest, the disrespect for our country, for our flag, for our economy,” he said.

The Allen County Democratic Party is focused on coronavirus.

“With a Biden victory we can see some relief in sight,” said chairwoman Misti Meehan. “We can start the journey to getting our COVID situation under control. We’re pushing almost to a quarter of a million people who have passed away in America alone and that needs attention and it needs attention right now. Clearly up until this point it has not been handled.”

They’re also hoping a democratic win for Indiana House district 81 will lessen conservative power in the state.

“I think the Kyle Miller- Martin Carbaugh race could be tremendously beneficial to Hoosiers due to the fact that we’ve got to get rid of the super-majority in Indianapolis,” Meehan said.

Both sides are uncertain who will win the presidential race between President Donald Trump and Former Vice President Joe Biden.

“My final message and my big message is to get out there and vote,” Shine said. “It is just too darn close right now. And the winner will be determined by a scant number of votes.”

The Allen County board of elections is now setting up their election day war room at the Memorial Coliseum. Those well-versed in election law will be stationed there on stand by to assist any poll workers that need help at voting sites.