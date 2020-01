FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - The Fort Wayne City Council held it's first meeting for the 2020 year with a new and historic group of council members.

It was a packed house in the room on the garden level of Citizens Square. Mayor Tom Henry addressed the new council at the beginning of the meeting. Following the Mayor's presentation, the newly-elected council members elected Councilman Tom Didier for Council President for 2020 and Councilman Paul Ensley for Vice President of 2020.