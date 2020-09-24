Allen County election officials begin tests of voting machines

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Allen County Election officials have tested machines to be used in future elections.

Staff on Thursday ran a “deck” of absentee ballot cards through a voting machine. After the ballots were run, results were tabulated – just like on election night.

Officials then checked the final election summary to ensure the machine’s results matched up with their expectations.

Allen County Election Director Beth Dlug said each voting machine will be examined.

“We test a percentage of the machines, but the week before the election we send every single machine out for testing to make sure that it is programmed correctly,” said Dlug.

Early voting for the Presidential Election starts on Oct. 6.