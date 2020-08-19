Allen County Election Board eyeing ‘huge, huge’ increase in mailed absentee ballots

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The 2020 presidential election is 75 days away and Allen County has already seen a notable increase in the amount of voters requesting mailed absentee ballots.

“In mid-September back in 2016, which would have been a comparable election, our first day, we sent out 1,700 ballots,” said Beth Dlug, the Director of Elections for Allen County. “For this year, we’ve already got over 6,000 applications ready to go and we’ve still got a few weeks to go before the middle of September.”

According to the election summary report, a total of 9,775 absentee ballots were mailed to voters in the 2016 presidential election.

Dlug said the Elections Board expects a “huge, huge increase” in the amount of mailed absentee ballots for this election because of the coronavirus. To prepare for the amount of mailed-in ballots it expects to receive, the board moved into the Memorial Coliseum.

“We needed more space to handle that,” said Dlug. “On top of that, [we needed more space for] the social distancing with COVID-19. The space we’re in right now is going to accommodate all of that.”

There are several ways voters can request an absentee ballot:

By filling out an application at indianavoters.com. Once voters submit the application, it goes into a portal and the Election Board immediately receives it.

By going to the Election Board’s website, printing the application out, filling it out and mailing it back to the Election Board.

By calling or emailing the Election Board, who can mail the absentee ballot to voters.

The reasons, listed on IN.gov, that qualify someone to vote absentee include:

You have a specific, reasonable expectation that you will be absent from the county on Election Day during the entire 12 hours that the polls are open (6 am until 6 pm).

You have a disability.

You are at least 65 years of age.

You will have official election duties outside of your voting precinct.

You are scheduled to work at your regular place of employment during the entire 12 hours that the polls are open.

You will be confined due to illness or injury or you will be caring for an individual confined due to illness or injury during the entire 12 hours that the polls are open.

You are prevented from voting because of a religious discipline or religious holiday during the entire 12 hours that the polls are open.

You are a participant in the state’s address confidentiality program.

You are a member of the military or a public safety officer.

You are a “serious sex offender” as defined in Indiana Code 35-42-4-14(a).

You are prevented from voting due to the unavailability of transportation to the polls.

The application deadline for requesting an absentee ballot is Oct. 22. Although Dlug said she has confidence in the postal service, she suggested that anyone who plans to vote by mail should do it now.

“[Waiting until October 22] could be cutting it a little short, especially with the type of volume we expect. But, that is the absolute deadline and we will accept applications until that moment, said Dlug. “We can accept your application now, we’ve got plenty of time to get that application in, get the ballot out to you and have you get it back to us.”

Dlug suggested that anyone waiting until the deadline to request an absentee ballot do it online.

In-person absentee voting, or “early voting,” is another option for voters who can’t make it to the polls on election day. That starts on Oct. 6 at Memorial Coliseum and on Oct. 26 at other satellite locations across Allen County.