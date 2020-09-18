Allen County Election Board expects record number of mailed ballots as nearly 19,000 are sent out

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Allen County election officials mailed nearly 19,000 ballots to voters Friday morning, ahead of the November election.

The Allen County Election Board said the 18,915 ballots sent out Friday were “extraordinary” compared to the 2016 Presidential Election, when a total of 10,251 ballots were mailed.

The number should grow, too: the election board said ballots will now be sent the same day applications are received and approved through the Oct. 22 deadline.

“We mailed a total of I0, 251 ballots during the entire 2016 Presidential Election,” said Beth Dlug, director of elections, “so this number for the first push in September is extraordinary. We expect to continue to break processing records for mailed absentee ballots through the deadline.”

Voters should receive the ballots in the next week.

Voters are asked to complete the ballots and return them to the Election Board “as soon as possible.” Ballots can be mailed to 1 E. Main St., Suite 172, or dropped off at the Election Board office in person, which is temporarily location at the Memorial Coliseum.

Only the voter, a member of the voter’s family, or the voter’s attorney-in-fact can return a ballot in person.

Voters can track the status of their returned ballots at indianavoters.com.

In-person voting will begin Oct. 6 at the Memorial Coliseum. Satellite voting begins on Oct. 26 at Indiana Wesleyan, the Public Safety Academy, the Rousseau Centre, and Salomon Farm Park.