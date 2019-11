FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Allen County Democrats will gather later this month to name a new county councilperson.

The Allen County Democratic Party will hold a caucus Friday, Nov. 22 at 6 p.m. to elect a District 1 representative for Allen County Council. A new party treasurer will also be elected.

Allen County Councilwoman Sharon Tucker will leave her District 1 seat to join Fort Wayne City Council as District 6 representative. Tucker was elected during last week’s municipal election.