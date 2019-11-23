Allen County Dems decide new county councilwoman, treasurer

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — The Allen County Democrats named their new county councilwoman and treasurer Friday evening.

The democratic caucus was held at 6:00 p.m. to elect a District 1 representative for the Allen County Council, where Sheila Curry Campbell was selected. Jennifer Thompson was elected the new party treasurer as well.

Allen County Councilwoman Sharon Tucker will leave her District 1 seat to join Fort Wayne City Council as District 6 representative. Tucker was elected during the 2019 fall municipal election.