Allen County commissioner Peters considering run for Fort Wayne mayor

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Longtime Allen County commissioner Nelson Peters is considering a run for the Fort Wayne mayor’s office.

Nelson, a Republican, said Wednesday he has filed exploratory paperwork with the Allen County Election Board as a “first step toward examining a run” for Fort Wayne mayor in 2023.

“Filing this exploratory committee will provide me with the opportunity to look at a mayoral run through a finer lens,” Peters said. “This will give me the chance to better understand the work that will be necessary to be successful in this venture and the issues that matter the most to the citizens of Fort Wayne.”

Peters has served as county commissioner since 2005. He was re-elected in 2020.

Peters previously ran for Fort Wayne mayor in 2007, but lost in the Republican primary to Matt Kelty.

Fort Wayne City Councilman Tom Didier and local food truck owner Eddie Ribel have already publicly announced plans to run for the mayor’s office as Republicans.

Current 4-term Mayor Tom Henry, a Democrat, has said “no decisions have been made and all options remain open” regarding a fifth term.

Only Didier and Peters have filed campaign finance organizational reports with the Allen County Election Board.

The election to name a Fort Wayne mayor takes place in 2023.