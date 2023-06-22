DECATUR, Ind. (WANE) — Another Conservative candidate has announced a bid to replace Jim Banks’ Congressional seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Eric Whalen, an Adams County resident, announced his candidacy via a press release early Tuesday.

Whalen said he provides an option for “everyday Hoosiers.”

Eric Whalen (Photo provided by Eric Whalen)

In the press release, Whalen described the other candidates vying for the seat as “typical establishment politicians who are clearly climbing the political ladder and cannot be trusted.”

Other Republican candidates running for Rep. Banks’ seat include former U.S. Rep. Marlin Stutzman; Indiana Sen. Andy Zay; former Allen County judge Wendy Davis; Jon Kenworthy; Chandler Likes; and Michael Felker.

In late May, Phil Goss became the first Democrat to make a bid for Rep. Banks’ seat, which will be vacant due to Rep. Banks making a bid for the U.S. Senate.