Absentee ballots missing initials will be rejected

ALEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Election officials are working to fix an issue in a number of the absentee ballots that have been sent to residents.

Allen County election officials say they’ve identified four voters who received ballots with missing initials from local political parties. Ballots missing the initials are rejected when counting begins on election night.

The election board says if you receive a ballot without both sets of initials, you should contact them to get a replacement.

They believe the incidents are isolated.