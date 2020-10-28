FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – This election, a vote for the governor is a vote for another state official due to a law changed in 2017 by the General Assembly and Governor Eric Holcomb. The law changed how the state Education Superintendent is chosen.

The position is now appointed by the governor, rather than an elected position. Last year, Holcomb signed legislation to fast-track the first appointment which will happen after the upcoming election.

This means that current state superintendent, Republican Jennifer McCormick, is the final elected office holder. Her term ends this year. On Monday, McCormick released a packet of policy actions titled “EducationFIRST” for the next legislative session detailing five core issues facing Indiana’s K-12 education system. It also listed consequences for leaving core issues unaddressed and proposed legislative remedies.

Funding is the first core issue identified in EducationFIRST. Inclusivity is the second core issue stating an inclusive K-12 environment is vital to the success and safety of all students and staff. Reliable Connectivity, Single Accountability, and Tighter Parameters for Charter and Choice are other listed core issues. A link to “EducationFIRST” can be found here.

Early voting continues in Allen County. Voters can cast ballots early through Friday from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m., and Saturday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. at four new locations around the county.

Satellite locations are located at:

Indiana Wesleyan University at 8211 W. Jefferson Blvd.

Public Safety Academy at 7602 Patriot Crossing

Rousseau Centre at 1 East Main St.

Salomon Farm Park at 817 W. Dupont Road

Early voting is also available at the Memorial Coliseum. Voting is open through Friday from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m., Saturday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. and Monday, Nov. 2 from 8 a.m. until noon.

On Election Day, voters can cast their ballot at the voting location assigned to their precinct from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m. To find a polling place, head to indianavoters.in.gov.