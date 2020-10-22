A House Divided: Final thoughts in final days before election

As your local election headquarters, WANE 15’s exclusive ‘A House Divided’ project is adding local perspective to the big stories this presidential election year.
All year, the Advancing Voices of Women representatives shared their thoughts on issues dividing the country as we look ahead to the November election. This week, they discussed what they’d like to see in the final days before the final votes will be cast.
Six of the 12 AVOW panelists rotate sitting down with WANE 15’s Alyssa Ivanson for a discussion on various topics. The goal is to have civil conversations on often divisive issues to see if women from different backgrounds and viewpoints can find common ground.
This week, Republicans Aimmie and Amanda, Democrats Ann and Laura and Independents Emily and Abby met with Alyssa via Zoom.
Watch the entire conversation, edited only into the separate questions, in the videos below. The first video at the top of this story is the panelists’ quick reactions to the first presidential debate and the vice presidential debate. Not every panelist answered every question. No answers were omitted.