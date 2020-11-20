A House Divided: Disagreement does not have to mean division

After a year of civil conversations on divisive topics, the A House Divided project has come to an end. The Advancing Voices of Women panelists met one last time to reflect on the program and what they learned.

Leading up to the November election, WANE 15’s exclusive ‘A House Divided’ project has been adding local perspective to the big stories. The Advancing Voices of Women representatives shared their thoughts on issues dividing the country from the Black Lives Matter protests to immigration reform to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This was a real microcosm of what the country could be. I really hope that the AVOW House Divided project will catch fire around the country, and that we will learn that we can listen to each other, talk to each other, learn from each other and continue to respect each other. If only the rest of the country would have the experience that we just had in Fort Wayne, we’d be a better country. Marilyn moran-townsend, advancing voices of women

Six of the 12 AVOW panelists rotated sitting down with WANE 15’s Alyssa Ivanson for a discussion on various topics. The goal was to have civil conversations on often divisive issues to see if women from different backgrounds and viewpoints could find common ground.

Watch the videos below to hear the panelists share their final thoughts on the project, what they learned and what they hope the community takes away from watching their discussions.

QUESTION: Did something someone said or anything else about the experiece surprise you?

QUESTION: What did you learn about yourself?

QUESTION: What do you hope the community learned from watching your civil conversations on often polarizing topics?

